China Mobile, China State Construction ink strategic 5G integration agreement

(Xinhua)    09:45, November 25, 2020

China Mobile and China State Construction Engineering Corporation on Wednesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement to enhance the complementarity of resources, technologies and markets.

The two giants seek to continue integrating 5G technology into the construction sector to push the innovative development of the two industries.

Major project construction, new infrastructure construction, overseas services, telecommunication and informatization are among the areas marked for deeper cooperation in the agreement.

China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecom operators, has built more than 385,000 5G base stations.

5G connections in China are expected to reach 200 million by the end of 2020, more than 85 percent of the global total, according to a recent analysis by GSMA, an international association of mobile operators.

