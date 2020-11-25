China-ASEAN TV week to show excellent programs

The 2nd China-ASEAN TV Week that opened on Monday evening in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has announced 25 representative communication cases.

The cases include a contest for singing Chinese and Vietnamese songs and the Myanmar-language version of "A Dream of Red Mansions," a classic TV drama adapted from the renowned novel written by Cao Xueqin during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Since June, the secretariat of the organizing committee has received 73 cases in connection with the communications in China and ASEAN countries, involving thematic reports, joint productions and other aspects.

Part of the programs will be shown on traditional televisions in China, Myanmar and Laos as well as online platforms during the event.

Meng Dong, deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration, said the media of China and ASEAN countries have played an important role in promoting talks and cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The media from China and ASEAN countries are expected to continue to strengthen exchanges, innovate ways of cooperation, and actively tell stories about China and ASEAN, Meng said at the opening ceremony in the city of Guilin.

The event will last until Nov. 29.