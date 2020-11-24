Beijingers spend more on culture, entertainment: report

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing residents' per capita spending on education, culture and entertainment rose to 4,311 yuan (about 655 U.S. dollars) last year, up 7.8 percent year on year, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The per capita spending was around 72 percent higher than the national average, reflecting Beijing residents' strong desire for cultural consumption and spending power, said the report on Beijing's cultural industry development.

The report was jointly launched by the Beijing State-owned Cultural Assets Management Center together with the School of Cultural Industries Management under the Communication University of China.

In recent years, the development of Beijing's cultural industry has maintained a good momentum, with an optimized industrial structure. From 2013 to 2018, the added value of Beijing's cultural industry registered an average annual growth of 13.3 percent, the report noted.

Creative design services, news and information services, content creation and production, and cultural communication channels have become leading sectors to promote the high-quality development of cultural industries in the national capital, it said.

With growing cultural consumption demand, the country has seen continuous increases in its per capita expenditure on the consumption of education, culture and entertainment products.