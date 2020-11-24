HKSAR gov't establishes Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau (CMAB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced Monday the establishment of a special office to strengthen the promotion and coordination work on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office is the focal point of liaison between the HKSAR government and the Mainland authorities (at the central, provincial and municipal levels) and the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, according to a spokesman for the CMAB.

Tommy Yuen has taken up the post of Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said the spokesman.

The major duties of the office are to strengthen internal co-ordination within the HKSAR government in its participation in the development of the Greater Bay Area and promote the exchange and co-operation with local stakeholders to gauge their views on the opportunities and the associated policy measures for taking forward the development of the Greater Bay Area.

The office is also designed to strengthen liaison with the National Development and Reform Commission, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, other central government ministries, the Guangdong Provincial government, the Macao SAR government, municipal governments of Greater Bay Area cities, and their respective offices for the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Other duties of the office include increasing the understanding of the development of the Greater Bay Area amongst various sectors of society and promoting the key opportunities for Hong Kong residents and enterprises brought about by the initiative through strategic publicity efforts.

"The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a key development strategy in the country's reform and opening up. It would also provide a key direction for reviving Hong Kong's economy after the pandemic," said the spokesman.

To strengthen the proactive participation of the HKSAR in the development of the Greater Bay Area, Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam announced in her 2018 Policy Address that a high-level Steering Committee for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area would be set up. Furthermore, the CMAB would set up a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Office and appoint a Commissioner for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.