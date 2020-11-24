US urged not to suppress Chinese enterprises

China urged the United States on Monday to immediately stop its practice of abusing the concept of national security to suppress foreign enterprises, after reports showed that Washington was close to banning technology exports to 89 Chinese enterprises.

The lists include Chinese aerospace and other companies with military ties, which will be restricted from buying a range of US goods and technology, Reuters reported.

China firmly opposes unwarranted US oppression of Chinese companies, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news conference.

The move came 10 days after US President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order prohibiting US investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

"The US move seriously violated the principle of market competition and international trade rules it has always boasted, and will definitely damage the interests and image of the US," Zhao said.

Chinese companies have always adhered to laws and regulations when conducting business, and strictly abide by the laws and regulations of various countries, including the US, in their international operations.

Zhao also expressed regret at the US withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies despite opposition from the international community. The treaty, which became effective in 2002, allows its states-parties to conduct short-notice, unarmed reconnaissance flights over the others' entire territories to collect data on military forces and activities.

"It is not an attitude and a practice that a major country should take to wantonly pull out of international treaties," Zhao said.

The US move undermines military mutual trust and transparency among relevant countries and is not conducive to maintaining security and stability in relevant regions, Zhao said.

The move will also have a negative impact on the international arms control and disarmament process, he said.

The US should seriously respond to the concerns of Russia and other contracting states as well as the international community and resolve differences through dialogue, he added.