Beijing reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The case is a Chinese national who left Greece on Nov. 7 local time and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Nov. 8.

The 44-year-old man tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing, but the result turned positive in a follow-up nucleic acid test on Nov. 21.

The patient was then transferred to a designated hospital and confirmed to be a COVID-19 case.

The hotel where he lived has been disinfected.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Sunday, according to the commission.