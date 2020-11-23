Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Beijing reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    14:58, November 23, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The case is a Chinese national who left Greece on Nov. 7 local time and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Nov. 8.

The 44-year-old man tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing, but the result turned positive in a follow-up nucleic acid test on Nov. 21.

The patient was then transferred to a designated hospital and confirmed to be a COVID-19 case.

The hotel where he lived has been disinfected.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Sunday, according to the commission. 

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

