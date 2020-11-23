Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 23, 2020
Development holds master key to solving poverty problems: Xi

(Xinhua)    14:10, November 23, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that development holds the master key to solving poverty problems.

Xi urged putting development agenda front and center in global macro policy coordination when he attended Session II of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link in Beijing.

Led by the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, efforts should be made to strengthen development cooperation and narrow the North-South gap to achieve common development and prosperity, Xi said.

