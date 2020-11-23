Xi pledges joint efforts to build better world free of poverty

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday China is ready to work with other countries to build a better world that is free of poverty and enjoys common development.

Xi made the remarks at Session II of the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link in Beijing.

Xi stressed that China has been striving to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and is about to achieve the goal of eliminating absolute poverty, 10 years ahead of schedule set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Over the past 40-plus years of reform and opening up, more than 700 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty, contributing more than 70 percent of the global poverty reduction, Xi said.