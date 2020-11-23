Bringing virus spread under control key to global economic recovery: G20 leaders

RIYADH, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) leaders underscored in their joint statement the urgent need to bring the spread of the COVID-19 virus under control, which is key to supporting global economic recovery.

In the Leaders' Declaration released on Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day G20 Riyadh summit, the G20 leaders said that the COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact is an unparalleled shock that has revealed "vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges."

The G20 leaders highlighted their conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the current challenges.

They also acknowledged that connectivity, digital technologies, and policies have played a key role in strengthening the response to the pandemic and facilitating the continuation of economic activity.

The leaders also vowed to advance global pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection and response, support the multilateral trading system and accelerate efforts to end poverty and tackle inequalities.

The two-day G20 Leaders' Summit, held under Saudi presidency, concluded on Sunday.