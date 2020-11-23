Shanghai reports 2 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1 new imported case

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one imported COVID-19 case on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The two local cases are both residents in Pudong New Area in Shanghai and close contacts of two previously confirmed local cases.

The resurgence of Shanghai's locally transmitted COVID-19 cases started on Friday when an airport cargo security inspector at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport and his wife, a hospital nurse, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

So far, there are still 52 close contacts of the confirmed cases under quarantine, according to an official epidemiological investigation. All of the places that the confirmed cases visited have been disinfected.

The imported case was of German nationality who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Nov. 8, and showed symptoms during the medical observation.

The patient is being treated and all close contacts with the patient on the flight have been put under quarantine.

The municipal health commission said 960 imported cases had been reported in Shanghai by Sunday. Among them, 901 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery, and 59 continued to receive treatment.

By Sunday, the municipality had recorded 348 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including seven deaths. Enditem