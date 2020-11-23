Iran's total COVID-19 cases surpass 850,000; Turkey's daily cases exceed 6,000 mark

CAIRO, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iran reported 13,053 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total nationwide infections to 854,361. Meanwhile, Turkey exceeded the 6,000-mark on daily cases for the first time as the country adds 6,017 new infections, bringing the tally to 446,822.

Iran's health ministry said that the coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed 44,802 lives in the country, up by 475 on Sunday.

A total of 603,445 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,796 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

Turkey's daily cases have surpassed the 6,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Turkish Health Ministry said the country reported 6,017 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 446,822.

Meanwhile, 139 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,358. A total of 3,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 374,637.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,217.

A total of 155,516 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 17,245,617.

Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases, including a partial curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. imposed nationwide on weekends. Schools will remain closed till the end of the year, with students switching to online education.

Morocco announced on Sunday 3,979 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 324,941.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 270,457 after 3,746 more were added, while the death toll rose by 60 to 5,316 the ministry of health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 996 patients are in intensive care units.

Israel added 521 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 328,918. The number of death cases rose to 2,799, with 42 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 315 to 299, out of 545 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 317,887, with 716 new ones, while active cases dropped to 8,232.

In Iraq, the country's number of total infections now stands at 535,321 as its health ministry reported 1,766 new cases on Sunday.

Iraq also reported 33 new deaths and 2,412 recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,958 and the total recoveries to 465,452.

Iraq's health ministry said the numbers of the new cases on Sunday and Saturday are the lowest since July.

Also in the day, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said in a press release that "the health situation is under control so far, as the ministry has mobilized its efforts for months."

However, the minister said that the ministry needs the cooperation of citizens by strictly adhering to the health ministry's health instructions.

Kuwait reported 322 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 140,056 and the death toll to 866 in the country.

Oman added 721 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 122,081. Meanwhile, 863 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 113,269, while 15 others reportedly died, pushing the tally up to 1,380.

Qatar reported 167 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the kingdom to 137,229. Meanwhile, 182 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 134,282, while the fatalities increased by one to 236.