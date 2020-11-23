EU chiefs welcome G20 commitment to addressing global challenges

BRUSSELS, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Top European Union (EU) officials on Sunday welcomed the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders' united commitment to addressing major global pandemic and economic challenges.

A declaration adopted at the 15th G20 summit showed that the group leaders are committed to shaping a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-COVID-19 era.

"We agreed that global action, solidarity and multilateral cooperation are needed to build a better future," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted after the summit.

"I welcome the G20 Debt Service Suspension initiative for debt reliefs and its extension through June 2021," added von der Leyen.

European Council President Charles Michel underscored in a statement that the World Health Organization (WHO) must remain the cornerstone of global coordination against health emergencies.

He also called for negotiating an international treaty on pandemics by all nations, the United Nations (UN) organizations and agencies, in particular the WHO, noting that such a treaty "could help prevent future pandemics and help us respond more quickly and in a more coordinated manner."

The two-day G20 summit, held under the Saudi presidency, concluded on Sunday.

Created in 1999, the G20 is a forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues.

The group comprises 19 countries plus the EU. The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Britain, and the United States.