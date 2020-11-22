China's courier sector handles over 70 bln parcels this year

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector had handled more than 70 billion parcels as of Nov. 16, the State Post Bureau said.

Over the past three months, parcels handled by the express delivery industry saw an average monthly growth of about 10 billion.

The sector is expected to handle more than 80 billion parcels this year, according to the bureau.

In the first 10 months of the year, the business volume of the country's postal sector came in at 1.63 trillion yuan (about 247.77 billion U.S. dollars), surging 28.4 percent year on year, while the courier sector handled 64.38 billion parcels, up 29.6 percent, exceeding that of the whole year of 2019.