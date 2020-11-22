China's coal output edges up in first 10 months

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output rose 0.1 percent year on year to 3.13 billion tonnes in the first 10 months of 2020, official data showed.

The country produced 340 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 1.4 percent from October in 2019, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country imported 13.73 million tonnes of coal in October, down 46.6 percent year on year. In the first 10 months, coal imports dropped 8.3 percent year on year to 250 million tonnes.