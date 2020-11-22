Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's tablet shipments record highest growth since 2014

(Xinhua)    13:27, November 22, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's tablet computer shipments reached around 6.9 million units during the third quarter (Q3), surging 21.7 percent year on year, according to an industrial report.

This surge marks the highest growth rate since 2014, according to the report from the global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation.

"Out of stock" was the norm across retailers in Q3 thanks to booming online education and strong demand for entertainment in the global market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's tech giant Huawei continued to lead the market with a 37.7-percent market share by shipping 2.6 million units in the period.

Apple ranked second with 2.59 million shipments, followed by Lenovo and Microsoft with shipments of 320,000 units and 170,000 units, respectively, the report said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York