Shanghai reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, local authorities said.

The man, 29, is the colleague of a previously confirmed COVID-19 case surnamed Wu, who works at the cargo terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The new case tested positive for the novel coronavirus in tests among 15,416 people, according to the municipal health commission.

Experts have launched an epidemiological investigation, and authorities are tracking close contacts.

Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday. The cases were an airport cargo security inspector and his wife, a hospital nurse.