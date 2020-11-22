Two new local COVID-19 cases reported in Chinese border city

HOHHOT, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in a border city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the regional health commission said.

The cases were reported in Manzhouli, which borders Russia and Mongolia.

Epidemiological surveys into the cases and the related screening work are underway.

Authorities in Manzhouli have closed off the residential compound where the cases were found, and nucleic acid tests will be conducted on all its citizens.

Venues for public activities in the city have suspended operations, and schools, kindergartens and training agencies will halt teaching activities.