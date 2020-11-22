Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Two new local COVID-19 cases reported in Chinese border city

(Xinhua)    10:21, November 22, 2020

HOHHOT, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Two new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in a border city of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the regional health commission said.

The cases were reported in Manzhouli, which borders Russia and Mongolia.

Epidemiological surveys into the cases and the related screening work are underway.

Authorities in Manzhouli have closed off the residential compound where the cases were found, and nucleic acid tests will be conducted on all its citizens.

Venues for public activities in the city have suspended operations, and schools, kindergartens and training agencies will halt teaching activities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York