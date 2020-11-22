Bundesliga leaders Bayern held by Bremen at home

BERLIN, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich avoided defeat to Werder Bremen as Kingsley Coman's second-half equalizer cancelled out Maximilian Eggestein's first-half opener in the eighth round in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bremen had a well-positioned defence from the kick-off and gave the defending champions a difficult time.

It was also the visitors who created the first chances of the game as Joshua Sargent tested Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who defused Ludwig Augustinsson's rebound from very close range in the 16th minute.

Bayern lacked in penetration and was unable to pose a threat to Bremen's bulwark, hence goalscoring opportunities were at premium for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Bremen came close in the 24th minute when Leonardo Bittencourt rattled the side netting from a tight angle.

Florian Kohfeldt's men were rewarded before half time as Sargent teed up for Eggestein, who tapped home from 11 meters into the bottom left corner to shock the hosts in the dying seconds of the first half.

After the restart, Bayern came out with all guns blazing and pressed Bremen onto the back foot as Douglas Costa hit the woodwork seven minutes into the second half.

Ten minutes later, Bayern's efforts paid off as Leon Goretzka chipped the ball to the far post where Coman made no mistake and headed home from a sharp angle to level the scores in the 62nd minute.

Bremen remained unimpressed while Bayern pressed frenetically for the win. Sargent almost caught Bayern on a fast break whereas Bayern's substitute Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting missed the target from three meters with five minutes remaining in the encounter.

With the result, Bayern Munich stay atop the standings and Werder Bremen remain in ninth place.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Dargovic's winner helped Bayer Leverkusen beat newly promoted Arminia Bielefeld 2-1.

Wasteful Borussia Monchengladbach dropped points after 10-man Augsburg snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw courtesy of Daniel Caligiuri's late equalizer.

Schalke are still winless since January as goals from Wout Weghorst and Xaver Schalger secured Wolfsburg a 2-0 win on the road, while Hoffenheim shared the spoils with newcomers Stuttgart following a 3-3 draw.