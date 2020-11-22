Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 22, 2020
China Mobile builds over 385,000 5G base stations

(Xinhua)    10:10, November 22, 2020

WUHAN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China Mobile, one of the country's leading telecommunication operators, has built more than 385,000 5G base stations.

Dong Xin, general manager of China Mobile, said that the stations provide 5G services for all prefecture-level cities and some major counties in the country, at a conference held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

China Mobile has more than 130 million subscribers of 5G service packages, and the number of connected 5G terminals has exceeded 90 million.

Dong said that the industrial Internet is becoming a "main battlefield" for 5G applications based on the experience of China Mobile, as 80 percent of 5G applications are in the spectrum.

5G connections in China are expected to reach 200 million by the end of 2020, contributing to more than 85 percent of the global total, according to a recent analysis by GSMA, an international association of mobile operators.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

