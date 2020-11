LANZHOU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province has lifted its all 75 impoverished counties out of poverty, the provincial government announced Saturday.

The last eight poverty-stricken counties in the prefectural areas of Linxia, Longnan, Dingxi and Qingyang, respectively, have been removed from the poverty list.

In its bid to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, China plans to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of this year.