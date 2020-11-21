Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 21, 2020
Airport cargo inspector, hospital nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    13:26, November 21, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The two new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases Friday in Shanghai were a cargo security inspector at an airport and his wife, a hospital nurse, local health authorities said Saturday at a press conference.

The 39-year-old man surnamed Wu, who works at the cargo terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, went to Shanghai Pudong Hospital with a high fever on Thursday and later tested positive for COVID-19.

His 34-year-old wife surnamed Li, who is a nurse at the hospital, had a fever and a sore throat on Friday and was diagnosed with COVID-19 later on the same day.

The hospital has suspended its daily outpatient and emergency services.

A total of 86 of their close contacts have tested negative for the virus.

The school their daughter attends has been disinfected and has moved classes online.

The city has collected samples of 8,120 people in connection with the cases for nucleic acid testing. So far, 4,468 samples have come back negative, while the remaining samples are still being tested.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

