China's Zhengzhou launches freight train service to Finland

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A new China-Europe freight train route linking central China's transport hub Zhengzhou and Helsinki in Finland was launched Friday morning.

The train carrying 43 containers, which contained goods including disposable medical masks, medical equipment and hazmat suits, departed around 10:40 a.m. Friday from Putian Station of Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province. The total cargo weighs 461 tonnes, worth around 3 million U.S. dollars.

As of Friday, 3,745 trips have been made by the China-Europe freight trains plying between Zhengzhou and European cities, handling more than 2 million tonnes of cargo worth 15.6 billion U.S. dollars.

The China-Europe rail transport service was initiated in 2011 and is considered a significant component of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the initiative. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the service remained a reliable transportation channel.