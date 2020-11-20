A Hulkbuster Armor is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A War Machine suit is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dr. Bruce Banner's Bio-Lab is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An Iron Man suit (Front) is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)