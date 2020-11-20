Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibition to open to public in Toronto

()    15:17, November 20, 2020

A Hulkbuster Armor is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A War Machine suit is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dr. Bruce Banner's Bio-Lab is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An Iron Man suit (Front) is seen at the exhibition Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. during the media preview at Yorkdale Shopping Center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 19, 2020. Featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes, the exhibition will open to the public from Nov. 20, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

