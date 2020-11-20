China's Guangxi shakes off absolute poverty

NANNING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, home to the country's largest ethnic minority population, has lifted all its 54 poverty-stricken counties out of poverty.

The last eight impoverished counties in the region, including six ethnic minority autonomous counties, have eliminated absolute poverty, the regional government announced Friday.

In a statement, the city of Liuzhou, Baise and Hechi, where the eight counties are located, are asked to synergize efforts to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation with the rural vitalization strategy to prevent people from returning to poverty.

In its bid to build a moderately prosperous society, China plans to eradicate absolute poverty by the end of this year.