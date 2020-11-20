No shutdowns in U.S. Texas as COVID-19 cases surge: governor

HOUSTON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- As the U.S. state of Texas is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday that there will not be a new economic shutdown soon.

During a briefing in Lubbock in northern Texas, Abbott said another shutdown is not on the horizon.

"Shutdowns will not lead to the positive results that people think," local TV station quoted Abbott as saying.

The governor urged people to keep their protective measures as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise. "We're engaged in a war with this infectious disease," Abbott said according to the report.

He voiced confidence that if people keep up with safe practices such as wearing a mask, keeping social distance, washing hands regularly and getting tested, the new surge can be quelled.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, as of Thursday a total of 1,060,883 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 20,000 related deaths have been reported in the state.

In March, Abbott announced the shutdown of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars statewide to stop the spread of COVID-19.