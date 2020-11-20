Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Tokyo stocks open lower on growing COVID-19 concerns

(Xinhua)    10:22, November 20, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as worries deepened that increasing COVID-19 cases across the world will negatively affect economic and business activity.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 158.09 points, or 0.62 percent, from Thursday to 25,476.25.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 6.30 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,720.11.

Insurance, precision instrument and pulp and paper issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

