Amazon announces 2020's best books of the year

(Xinhua)    09:35, November 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Amazon on Thursday announced its 2020's Best Books of the Year, selecting Brittany K. Barnett's "A Knock at Midnight" as the top pick.

The process of choosing the Best Books of the Year begins the year prior, as the Amazon Books Editors begin debating the list for January's Best Books of the Month. The editors collectively read thousands of books each year in service of creating an editorially curated list and reviews each month, the company said.

These monthly lists culminate in the Best Books of the Year, which includes an overall Top 100 for 2020 as well as top lists for individual genres like literature & fiction, mystery and thriller, children's books, cookbooks, food & wine, and young adult.

"It's been a year, and the editorial team set out to create a list that reflected what we've collectively been experiencing, hearing and seeing in 2020, and also the books that gave us a welcome respite from the anxieties of the world," said Sarah Gelman, Editorial Director of Amazon Books.

"I am deeply grateful and honored that 'A Knock at Midnight' was chosen Best of the Year. There are hundreds of thousands of Americans buried alive under unjust laws, and I hope this book draws attention to their plight and inspires people to take action to push for impactful change," Brittany K. Barnett said.

