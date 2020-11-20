17th China-ASEAN Expo to host events facilitating RCEP

NANNING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will hold a series of investment and trade promotion activities to facilitate the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to the expo's Secretariat on Thursday.

The expo, to be held from Nov. 27 to 30 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, will feature a "Belt and Road" exhibition area, and enterprises from RCEP members, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand, will participate in the event, said Wang Lei, the secretary-general.

High-level dialogue conducted during the expo will promote the greater participation of RCEP members in the construction of the Belt and Road, said Wang.

Meanwhile, the expo will help integrate the market advantages and resources of 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the capital and technical advantages of the other four RCEP members, said Wang.

Initiated in 2004, the expo is an important platform for promoting trade and bilateral relations between China and ASEAN countries.