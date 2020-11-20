Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China slams U.S. paper containing anti-China lies

(Xinhua)    08:51, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday slammed a paper that listed "ten tasks" for the United States to accomplish to deal with China's rise, calling it another collection of lies piled up by the those "living fossils of the Cold War" from the U.S. State Department.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the paper, which was released by the U.S. State Department's Office of Policy Planning.

It only serves to lay bare the entrenched Cold War mindset and ideological prejudice of some people on the U.S. side and their fear, anxiety and unhealthy mentality towards a growing China, the spokesperson said.

Their vile attempts to bring back the Cold War will be mercilessly rejected by the Chinese people and all peace-lovers around the world, Zhao said. "They and their doomed attempts will end up in nowhere but the dustbin of history."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York