BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday slammed a paper that listed "ten tasks" for the United States to accomplish to deal with China's rise, calling it another collection of lies piled up by the those "living fossils of the Cold War" from the U.S. State Department.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on the paper, which was released by the U.S. State Department's Office of Policy Planning.

It only serves to lay bare the entrenched Cold War mindset and ideological prejudice of some people on the U.S. side and their fear, anxiety and unhealthy mentality towards a growing China, the spokesperson said.

Their vile attempts to bring back the Cold War will be mercilessly rejected by the Chinese people and all peace-lovers around the world, Zhao said. "They and their doomed attempts will end up in nowhere but the dustbin of history."