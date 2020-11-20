Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China open to joining CPTPP

(Xinhua)    08:50, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will assume an open and positive attitude towards the idea of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

China welcomes any open, inclusive, and transparent regional free trade agreement that can help foster economic globalization and regional economic integration. It must, however, adhere to the principles of the World Trade Organization, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a press briefing.

The country will further advance institutional opening up, and it hopes that all sides can join hands in boosting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation to achieve win-win results, said Gao.

Effective since Dec. 30, 2018, the CPTPP is a trade pact among 11 countries, including Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Chile, and Mexico, whose aggregate gross domestic product accounts for 13 percent of the world economy.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York