China EximBank issues trillions in import credit funds

(Xinhua)    08:40, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has issued more than 2.4 trillion yuan (about 366.5 billion U.S. dollars) of import credit funds since it launched the service in 2006.

The policy bank operated over 1,200 import credit projects as of the end of September, with its outstanding loans exceeding 600 billion yuan.

In efforts to support the third China International Import Expo, the bank set up a credit line of 350 billion yuan to help Chinese companies seek more import partners, particularly those from countries along the Belt and Road.

The China Eximbank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank dedicated to supporting China's foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

