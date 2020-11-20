China boosts employment support to eradicate absolute poverty

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has been bolstering employment support for the poor amid the country's numerous poverty alleviation efforts.

Employment support has covered most of the registered poor people in China.

More than 90 percent of the registered poverty-stricken population have received support in employment or benefited from poverty relief policies through industrial development in rural areas, Li Zhong, vice minister of human resources and social security, told a press conference Thursday.

The country has worked on various aspects, including broadening employment channels, upgrading employment policies, optimizing employment services and strengthening vocational training, he said.

A total of 32,688 poverty-alleviation workshops and about 214,000 businesses have been set up to help the rural poor find jobs near home, Li said.

China is set to eliminate absolute poverty by the end of this year, and meet the poverty eradication goal set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.