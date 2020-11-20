Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China boosts employment support to eradicate absolute poverty

(Xinhua)    08:37, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has been bolstering employment support for the poor amid the country's numerous poverty alleviation efforts.

Employment support has covered most of the registered poor people in China.

More than 90 percent of the registered poverty-stricken population have received support in employment or benefited from poverty relief policies through industrial development in rural areas, Li Zhong, vice minister of human resources and social security, told a press conference Thursday.

The country has worked on various aspects, including broadening employment channels, upgrading employment policies, optimizing employment services and strengthening vocational training, he said.

A total of 32,688 poverty-alleviation workshops and about 214,000 businesses have been set up to help the rural poor find jobs near home, Li said.

China is set to eliminate absolute poverty by the end of this year, and meet the poverty eradication goal set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York