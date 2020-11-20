Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
State Council approves "one integrated license" pilot in Shanghai's Pudong

(Xinhua)    08:23, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The State Council has given the nod to a pilot "one integrated license" in Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

The "one integrated license," combining the previously-needed multiple licenses, can significantly reduce the cost of industry access and foster a world-class business environment, the State Council said.

The pilot, to last till the end of 2022, aims to accumulate experience for similar practices to be implemented across China, it said.

Altogether, 31 sectors in Pudong New Area including e-commerce, convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels will spearhead the integrated license reform.

A total of 25 administrative licensing items under the responsibility of State Council departments will be processed by the authorities in Pudong New Area.

