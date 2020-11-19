PLA makes breakthrough by drilling wells to draw water from permafrost in alpine areas

Photo: Weibo

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has successfully drilled wells to draw water from the permafrost in alpine areas at altitudes of more than 4,000 meters, allowing border troops to drink fresh water, and marking a breakthrough in constructions in permafrost.

Thanks to the breakthrough, the daily water needs of frontier officers and soldiers have been basically met, 81.cn, a news website affiliated with the PLA, reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, in order to further improve the living conditions of officers and soldiers guarding the border areas, the logistical support department of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the PLA Army, the PLA Xinjiang Military Region and PLA Tibet Military Command have worked in close coordination, conducted accurate exploration and targeted water intake points, drawn up water supply plans in light of local conditions, and carried out well drilling tests, said the report.

They have explored innovative thermal insulation measures, overcome difficulties in finding water, unstable water volume, and easy freezing of wells in the plateau and alpine regions, and completed the construction of three wells at an altitude of 5,000 meters and 10 wells at an altitude of 4,000 meters along the border frontiers, the report said.

In addition, the PLA adopted technology involving the installation of electric heat tracing devices in pipe wells and special submersible pump with air sparging to effectively prevent freezing of pipe wells and external water pipes.

In previous years, the local related departments have had to transport river and spring water, fetch water from melted ice and snow, install water purification equipment and deliver drinkable water to the frontier forces.

The relevant PLA department will promote the new breakthroughs in line with the traditional water supply methods to provide more durable, reliable, cleaner and safer water to frontier officers and soldiers, said 81.cn.