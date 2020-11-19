Xi's speech at BRICS summit upholds multilateralism, safeguards int'l stability, says writer

CAIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at the 12th BRICS summit boost the principle of multilateralism and safeguard peace and stability in the world, an Egyptian columnist and writer has said.

Addressing the summit of the five major emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- Tuesday in Beijing via video link, Xi said that "history teaches us that multilateralism, equity and justice can keep war and conflict at bay, while unilateralism and power politics will inflate dispute and confrontation."

The BRICS is an abbreviation for the emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China seeks to maintain international peace and security while refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, said Kamal Gaballa, the Egyptian writer, in an interview with Xinhua.

By pursuing and implementing these concepts as well as seeking the establishment of international partnerships, China gained the respect of the world, especially that of developing countries, said Gaballa, who wrote a book about China titled "70 years of miracles".

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China has made its utmost effort to tackle the coronavirus, shared its experience with other countries and assisted them, mainly poor ones, in fighting the virus, he said.

He hailed Xi's remarks that China is willing to work with other BRICS countries to accelerate building a BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution.

"China has pumped capital in the developing and Arab countries and has opened its markets for the products of these countries," Gaballa said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative signals the seriousness of China for cooperation in trade, industry and investment.

Commenting on Xi's remarks on adhering to green, low-carbon development, the Egyptian writer said that reducing carbon rates is an international problem and China has taken a pioneering stance in tackling pollution and emissions.

"The call of President Xi to take strict measures to reduce carbon is the only way to eliminate pollution and protect the environment at a very critical time when many countries are experiencing the same issue," he added.