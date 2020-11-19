China slams Pompeo's accusation regarding religious policies

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday voiced firm opposition to an accusation made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that slandered China's religious policies, urging the U.S. side to cease interfering in China's internal affairs.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to Pompeo's criticism of China's religious policies at a meeting.

Certain U.S. politicians like Pompeo have pointed fingers at, slandered and discredited other countries on the pretext of religious freedom, Zhao said, adding that China has repeatedly expressed firm opposition to this.

In response to another speech given at the meeting by Joseph Wu, an official of the Taiwan authority, Zhao urged relevant countries to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, respect China's sovereignty, refrain from providing a stage for separatist forces advocating the so-called "Taiwan independence," and refrain from any form of official contact with Taiwan.

No one and no attempt will succeed in sabotaging relations between the mainland and Taiwan, Zhao added.