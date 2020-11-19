Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Premier Li to discuss global, Chinese economic issues with int'l institutions' leaders

(Xinhua)    10:46, November 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold a roundtable meeting with leaders of six international economic and financial institutions via video link on Nov. 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

The six leaders are World Bank Group President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organization Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff, International Labor Organization Director-General Guy Ryder, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Angel Gurria and Financial Stability Board Chairman Randal Quarles.

They will discuss topics including the situation of the world economy, global economic governance in the post-COVID-19 era, and issues related to China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development, especially those concerning further reform and opening up, Zhao said.

It will be the fifth roundtable meeting for the Chinese premier and leaders of the six institutions.

