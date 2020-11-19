WASHINGTON, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States on Wednesday slapped fresh sanctions against Iranian officials and a patronage network allegedly related to the leadership, the latest action to reinforce its maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that it had designated the Islamic Revolution Mostazafan Foundation, along with its leadership and 50 subsidiaries in sectors including energy, mining, and financial services.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that Iran's supreme leader used the foundation to "reward his allies under the pretense of charity."

Mahmoud Alavi, the head of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, and two officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are also on the blacklist.

According to the statement, all property and interests of the property of targeted individuals and entities in the United States have been blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from transactions with them.

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened more U.S. sanctions to follow. "Throughout the coming weeks and months, we will impose new sanctions on Iran, including using our nuclear, counterterrorism, and human rights authorities."

Iran urged Washington to cease economic war against Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted last month that "more economic warfare against Iran will bring the U.S. less - and not more - influence."

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reimposed harsh sanctions against Iran. In response, Tehran has gradually dropped some of its JCPOA commitments since May 2019.