Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. frivolous litigation is anti-China political hype: authorities

(Xinhua)    10:10, November 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States recently filed frivolous lawsuits against some U.S.-based Chinese as well as U.S. nationals for allegedly acting as illegal agents of the Chinese government. But it is sheer anti-China political hype intended to attack and smear China's efforts to fight corruption, hunt fugitives, and recover stolen assets, Xinhua has learned from relevant Chinese authorities.

The "victims," in the words of the U.S. side, are in fact two of the top 100 fugitives listed on the Interpol Red Notice that China has previously unveiled, known as Xu Jin and Liu Fang, according to authorities.

Of the 40 of the top 100 fugitives who are still at large, 20 are now in the United States, according to the authorities.

China urged the United States to earnestly fulfill its obligations under the United Nations (UN) Convention against Corruption and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, and not to become a haven for corrupt elements.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York