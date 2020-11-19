BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States recently filed frivolous lawsuits against some U.S.-based Chinese as well as U.S. nationals for allegedly acting as illegal agents of the Chinese government. But it is sheer anti-China political hype intended to attack and smear China's efforts to fight corruption, hunt fugitives, and recover stolen assets, Xinhua has learned from relevant Chinese authorities.

The "victims," in the words of the U.S. side, are in fact two of the top 100 fugitives listed on the Interpol Red Notice that China has previously unveiled, known as Xu Jin and Liu Fang, according to authorities.

Of the 40 of the top 100 fugitives who are still at large, 20 are now in the United States, according to the authorities.

China urged the United States to earnestly fulfill its obligations under the United Nations (UN) Convention against Corruption and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, and not to become a haven for corrupt elements.