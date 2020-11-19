Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China Development Bank to make huge loans for forest ecology

(Xinhua)    10:03, November 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank (CDB), one of the country's policy banks, has pledged to step up financial support for forestry ecological construction during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The lender said it intends to issue 150 billion yuan (about 22.87 billion U.S. dollars) in loans during the period to strengthen support for the construction of national reserve forests as well as forest ecology.

The CDB supported a batch of major forestry projects in 17 provincial-level regions, including Chongqing, Fujian and Guangxi, during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), and issued a total of 50 billion yuan in loans.

Founded in 1994, the CDB was designed to provide finance to major national projects and development strategies.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York