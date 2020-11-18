China's Chongqing sees rising land-sea freight transport

CHONGQING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Chongqing has seen a total of 3,655 trips via its land-sea freight routes in the first 10 months of this year, surging 113 percent year on year, local authorities said.

The number of TEUs transported via the land-sea freight routes totaled 183,200 in the period, a year-on-year increase of 109 percent, according to the port and logistics office of Chongqing.

The land-sea freight routes are part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese regions and Southeast Asian countries.

To promote the construction of the corridor, Chongqing has built a convenient transportation hub system linking it with its surrounding cities.