Xi urges support for retirees in caring for next generations

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to support more retirees to care for the next generations and nurture new generations of young people who are well-prepared to join the socialist cause.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction for a national conference marking the 30th anniversary of the China work committee of care for the next generations.