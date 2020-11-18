Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Clearing COVID-19 impact, ending conflicts depend on people-centered development: Xi

(Xinhua)    11:34, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said development is the master key to all problems.

Clearing the impact of COVID-19 and getting life back to normal ultimately depend on people-centered development, which also offers the way out of conflicts and chaos, as well as humanitarian crises, Xi said when addressing the 12th BRICS summit in Beijing via video link. 

