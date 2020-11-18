Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi opposes using COVID-19 to pursue deglobalization

(Xinhua)    11:34, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed that the practice of using the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue deglobalization and playing up the so-called "economic decoupling" and "parallel systems" will only end up in hurting one's own interests and the common benefits of all countries.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing in a speech via video link at the 12th BRICS summit.

He urged firm efforts to build an open world economy and expressed opposition to abusing the concept of national security for the purpose of protectionism. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York