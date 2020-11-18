Xi opposes using COVID-19 to pursue deglobalization

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed that the practice of using the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue deglobalization and playing up the so-called "economic decoupling" and "parallel systems" will only end up in hurting one's own interests and the common benefits of all countries.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing in a speech via video link at the 12th BRICS summit.

He urged firm efforts to build an open world economy and expressed opposition to abusing the concept of national security for the purpose of protectionism.