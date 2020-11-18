Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Xi vows to honor China's carbon neutrality commitment

(Xinhua)    11:32, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will honor its commitment to striving to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing Tuesday when addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link.

"Global warming will not stop due to COVID-19. To tackle climate change, we must never relax our efforts," said Xi, noting that China is ready to fulfill its due international responsibilities commensurate with its level of development and continue to redouble its efforts to respond to climate change.

Xi said China will scale up its nationally determined contributions and strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. "You can count on China to keep its promise." 

