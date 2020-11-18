Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to more actively integrate into global market for world economic recovery: Xi

(Xinhua)    11:32, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will more actively integrate into the global market and deepen international cooperation to create more opportunities and space for global recovery and growth, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing when addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link.

China will redouble its efforts to expand domestic demand, deepen reform in all aspects, and promote innovation in science and technology to add impetus to its economic growth, he stressed.

Instead of shutting its door of opening-up, China will embrace the world with more open arms, Xi said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York