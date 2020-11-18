China to more actively integrate into global market for world economic recovery: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will more actively integrate into the global market and deepen international cooperation to create more opportunities and space for global recovery and growth, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing when addressing the 12th BRICS summit via video link.

China will redouble its efforts to expand domestic demand, deepen reform in all aspects, and promote innovation in science and technology to add impetus to its economic growth, he stressed.

Instead of shutting its door of opening-up, China will embrace the world with more open arms, Xi said.