Xi calls for int'l cooperation in fighting COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for international solidarity and cooperation in jointly coping with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the 12th BRICS summit in Beijing via video link.
Xi said the anti-virus practices over the past year have proved that the spread of the virus can be curbed as long as people stay in solidarity and follow a science-based approach in prevention and control.
"We need to overcome differences and prejudice with unity and rationality and forge the greatest synergy in the battle against the virus," he said.
