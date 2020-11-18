Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi calls for int'l cooperation in fighting COVID-19

(Xinhua)    11:31, November 18, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for international solidarity and cooperation in jointly coping with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 12th BRICS summit in Beijing via video link.

Xi said the anti-virus practices over the past year have proved that the spread of the virus can be curbed as long as people stay in solidarity and follow a science-based approach in prevention and control.

"We need to overcome differences and prejudice with unity and rationality and forge the greatest synergy in the battle against the virus," he said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York