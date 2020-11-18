Catriona Le May Doan named Canada's Beijing 2022 Chef de Mission

OTTAWA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) Tuesday announced two-time Olympic champion Catriona Le May Doan as Team Canada's Chef de Mission for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Le May Doan made four Olympic appearances in long track speed skating, including at Salt Lake City 2002 where she etched her name in the history books as the first Canadian athlete to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

She had been a double medalist four years earlier at Nagano 1998, winning the 500m gold in an Olympic record time to share the podium with silver medalist and teammate Susan Auch before capturing bronze in the 1,000m event.

She was given the honor of being Team Canada's flag bearer twice - once at the Nagano 1998 closing ceremony and then at the Salt Lake City 2002 opening ceremony.

"My career has been filled with some incredible moments - some from the Olympic Games as an athlete, some as a Mission Team member, and some involving my experience as one of the first torchbearers during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Torch Relay. Many moments also happened outside the Games period, during my time at training camps and while making memories with my teammates who became some of my closest friends," said Le May Doan.

An Officer of the Order of Canada, Le May Doan was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2008. She was named the 2002 recipient of the Lou Marsh Award as Canada's Athlete of the Year and earned the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award three times (1998, 2001, 2002) as Canadian Female Athlete of the Year.

As Team Canada's Chef de Mission, Le May Doan will act as a spokesperson for the team in the lead up to and during the Olympic Winter Games. She will also act as a mentor and supporter aiming to motivate and inspire athletes on and off the field of play.

Beijing is set to become the first city to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games when it welcomes the world again in February 2022.