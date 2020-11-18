WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Chris Krebs has been terminated as director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) over the official's recent statement on the security of the 2020 presidential election.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate ... Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," the president announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that "there were massive improprieties and fraud -- including dead people voting."

"Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed ... votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," Trump wrote.

Krebs, a Trump appointee, has served as CISA chief since its establishment at the Department of Homeland Security in 2018.

Democrats, as well as mulitiple U.S. major media outlets, have dismissed the sitting president's accusations as holding no evidence.