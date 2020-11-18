Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Trump fires U.S. top cybersecurity official over election security statement

(Xinhua)    11:18, November 18, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Chris Krebs has been terminated as director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) over the official's recent statement on the security of the 2020 presidential election.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate ... Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," the president announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that "there were massive improprieties and fraud -- including dead people voting."

"Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed ... votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," Trump wrote.

Krebs, a Trump appointee, has served as CISA chief since its establishment at the Department of Homeland Security in 2018.

Democrats, as well as mulitiple U.S. major media outlets, have dismissed the sitting president's accusations as holding no evidence. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York