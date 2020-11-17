Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
China to contribute to over 85 pct of global 5G links in 2020: GSMA

(Xinhua)    16:43, November 17, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- 5G connections in China are expected to reach 200 million by the end of 2020, contributing to more than 85 percent of the global total, according to a recent analysis by GSMA, an international association of mobile operators.

Worldwide 5G construction has not been greatly influenced by COVID-19 so far, according to Kevin Pang, head of strategic engagement of GSMA Greater China.

As of September, 107 carriers have commercialized 5G networks in 47 countries and regions. It is expected that 149 carriers will commercialize 5G networks in 57 countries and regions by the end of 2020.

By the end of 2025, 410 carriers are expected to commercialize 5G networks in 123 countries and regions, Pang said.

Countries most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak are the United States, France, Britain, and Spain, which have seen an overall 5.5 percent decline in carrier's mobile business, which would have grown 3.8 percent otherwise, according to Pang's analysis.

Pang also noted Asia as the world's fastest-growing smartphone market, which accounts for seven of the top 10 smartphone growth markets. Chinese consumers buy over 30 percent of smartphones around the world, while 75 percent of the global smart terminals come from the country.

"Therefore, we believe China's industrial chain will bring great changes to the development and innovation of smartphones," Pang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

